Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with all modern finishes. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, quartz counter tops throughout, espresso cabinets, large walk-in master shower, large walk-in closet, ceiling fans and blinds all included. No smoking. Minimum 24-month lease. No pets preferred, however inquire if you have a pet. Home is currently occupied, call for a tour! Available July 8th