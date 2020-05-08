All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:13 PM

14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive

14850 East Grandview Drive · (602) 301-9839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fountain Hills
Location

14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2618 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax. Almost 2700 sf townhouse boasts a superior floor plan with lots of privacy, 3 different balconies with incredible mountain views, 2 Master En-suites, a home office, open concept living, exquisite hard wood floors, many many upgrades ... and a cool contemporary vibe! ALL ON ONE LEVEL after entrance steps with a 2 car garage to boot. Walking paths and gorgeous Arizona Desert on this beautiful property. Basis School and Mayo Clinic minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have any available units?
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have?
Some of 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
