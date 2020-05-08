14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax. Almost 2700 sf townhouse boasts a superior floor plan with lots of privacy, 3 different balconies with incredible mountain views, 2 Master En-suites, a home office, open concept living, exquisite hard wood floors, many many upgrades ... and a cool contemporary vibe! ALL ON ONE LEVEL after entrance steps with a 2 car garage to boot. Walking paths and gorgeous Arizona Desert on this beautiful property. Basis School and Mayo Clinic minutes away!