Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This one won't last long! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in lovely Fountain Hills for under $1000? Yes. Its true! Look at the floors and updated kitchen and bath! Second floor unit, all on one level. Crystal clear pool is directly across the street. Steps away from shared laundry. No short term leases considered. Sorry.