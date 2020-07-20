14231 N SILVERADO Drive

Amenities

Great value in Fountain Hills! Monthly rent includes local rental tax. You will not find a better deal in Fountain Hills! Close to Four Peaks Park, world famous Fountain Park, Shopping, Dining, and Local Events. Three bed two bath home on a 1/4 acre lot with a fenced in back yard and a two car garage. This home offers almost 2,000 sq ft and is very comfortable. Listing Agent will write lease. Owner will mange property. Application is in the documents tab. Please email completed application to Listing Agent along with clear scan of drivers license.