All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14231 N SILVERADO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14231 N SILVERADO Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

14231 N SILVERADO Drive

14231 North Silverado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

14231 North Silverado Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Great value in Fountain Hills! Monthly rent includes local rental tax. You will not find a better deal in Fountain Hills! Close to Four Peaks Park, world famous Fountain Park, Shopping, Dining, and Local Events. Three bed two bath home on a 1/4 acre lot with a fenced in back yard and a two car garage. This home offers almost 2,000 sq ft and is very comfortable. Listing Agent will write lease. Owner will mange property. Application is in the documents tab. Please email completed application to Listing Agent along with clear scan of drivers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have any available units?
14231 N SILVERADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have?
Some of 14231 N SILVERADO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14231 N SILVERADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14231 N SILVERADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14231 N SILVERADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive offers parking.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have a pool?
No, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14231 N SILVERADO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14231 N SILVERADO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College