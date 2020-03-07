All apartments in Fountain Hills
14224 N IBSEN Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

14224 N IBSEN Drive

14224 North Ibsen Drive · (480) 250-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14224 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Relaxed luxury - open living spaces, eat-in kitchen, covered patio w gas BBQ Grill & large, fenced backyard w beautiful views of the McDowell Mtns. This is the perfect setting for in-door/outdoor living the southwest is known for. Sitting on extra large lot backing to an Arroyo, this private retreat w comfortable furnishings & thoughtful amenities throughout - two HD flatscreen TVs, electric reclining sofa & loveseat, fully-equipped kitchen, black-out shades in all bedrooms, quality towels & linens. 3 bedrooms accommodate 4 adults comfortably. The roomy master suite features a king-size bed, private balcony, master bath w/double sinks, separate glass shower & oversize soaking tub. Cable & wireless internet access included. 2 Car Garage, Inside Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have any available units?
14224 N IBSEN Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have?
Some of 14224 N IBSEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14224 N IBSEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14224 N IBSEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14224 N IBSEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14224 N IBSEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14224 N IBSEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14224 N IBSEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have a pool?
No, 14224 N IBSEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 14224 N IBSEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14224 N IBSEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14224 N IBSEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14224 N IBSEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
