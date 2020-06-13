18 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ with garage
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 3
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 10
If being environmentally friendly is important to your life, than Fort Mohave's state-of-the-art 200-plus-acre photovoltaic solar generating plant will be calling your name when it is finished being built. The finished plant will help provide electricity residents on Fort Mohave and the surrounding area.
Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history. See more
Fort Mohave apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.