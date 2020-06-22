/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 22 2020
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way
7980 West Desert Blossom Way, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views.
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard
3721 North Florence Boulevard, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter.
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
