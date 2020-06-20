7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views. Located in Anthem at Merrill Ranch that offers so much in just one place from the Big Splash Water Park, 60 Acre Community Park featuring an Outdoor Amphitheater, Playground, and catch and release Lake, a 43,000 square foot Community Center with Rock Climbing Wall, State-of-the Art Workout Equipment, Lap Pool, Indoor-Outdoor Basketball, Sand Volleyball, Tennis Courts and home of a World Renowned 18-Hole Championship Golf Course! No Pets.