Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way

7980 West Desert Blossom Way · (928) 710-7970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7980 West Desert Blossom Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views. Located in Anthem at Merrill Ranch that offers so much in just one place from the Big Splash Water Park, 60 Acre Community Park featuring an Outdoor Amphitheater, Playground, and catch and release Lake, a 43,000 square foot Community Center with Rock Climbing Wall, State-of-the Art Workout Equipment, Lap Pool, Indoor-Outdoor Basketball, Sand Volleyball, Tennis Courts and home of a World Renowned 18-Hole Championship Golf Course! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have any available units?
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have?
Some of 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way currently offering any rent specials?
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way pet-friendly?
No, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way offer parking?
Yes, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way does offer parking.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have a pool?
Yes, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way has a pool.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have accessible units?
No, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way does not have units with air conditioning.
