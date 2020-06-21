Amenities

5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms. Warm paint throughout with a water softener and gorgeous desert oasis back yard. Kitchen features Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Washer and Dryer included. Master has walk in closet, with a large soaking tub in master bathroom. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE1923551)