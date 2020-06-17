All apartments in Florence
Florence, AZ
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 N POTOMAC Drive

4196 North Potomac Drive · (480) 756-9922
Location

4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2494 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the wash greets you with a paver front courtyard, the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Inside there are 3 bedrooms plus a Den. The kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and beautiful granite counters. Not a cook? No worries, there are three ''sit down restaurants in walking distance! There is a private Master Bath with over-sized shower with seat & frameless glass shower. Your guests will have privacy at the other side of the house near the den. This home is ready for your relaxation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have any available units?
4196 N POTOMAC Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have?
Some of 4196 N POTOMAC Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4196 N POTOMAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4196 N POTOMAC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4196 N POTOMAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive does offer parking.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive has a pool.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4196 N POTOMAC Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4196 N POTOMAC Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
