4196 N POTOMAC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool putting green garage

This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the wash greets you with a paver front courtyard, the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Inside there are 3 bedrooms plus a Den. The kitchen boasts upgraded stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and beautiful granite counters. Not a cook? No worries, there are three ''sit down restaurants in walking distance! There is a private Master Bath with over-sized shower with seat & frameless glass shower. Your guests will have privacy at the other side of the house near the den. This home is ready for your relaxation today!