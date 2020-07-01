All apartments in Flagstaff
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
ReNew Flagstaff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Flagstaff

Open Now until 6pm
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy · (928) 248-2958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Switzer Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 132 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 857 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Flagstaff.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Making ReNew Flagstaff your home is the first step to living your best life in Flagstaff, AZ! Our restyled community is within easy access to Interstate 40 and just minutes away from Interstate 17, Flagstaff Urban Trails, Wheeler Park, NAU, and Arizona Snowbowl. You will enjoy the convenience of shopping and dining in Historic Downtown or hiking at Walnut Canyon National Monument and Lockett Meadow. Our apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, and upgraded flooring. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and so much more! At ReNew Flagstaff, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Utilities included at a flat rate: 1x1=$100 2x1=$125 2x2=$150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered.
Dogs
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: 1 Covered space per apartment during Winter/Snow months: November - April. Open parking during Spring, Summer and Fall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Flagstaff have any available units?
ReNew Flagstaff has 6 units available starting at $1,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Flagstaff have?
Some of ReNew Flagstaff's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Flagstaff currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Flagstaff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Flagstaff pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Flagstaff is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Flagstaff offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Flagstaff offers parking.
Does ReNew Flagstaff have units with washers and dryers?
No, ReNew Flagstaff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Flagstaff have a pool?
No, ReNew Flagstaff does not have a pool.
Does ReNew Flagstaff have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Flagstaff has accessible units.
Does ReNew Flagstaff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Flagstaff has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Flagstaff have units with air conditioning?
No, ReNew Flagstaff does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for ReNew Flagstaff?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

