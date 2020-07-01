Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Making ReNew Flagstaff your home is the first step to living your best life in Flagstaff, AZ! Our restyled community is within easy access to Interstate 40 and just minutes away from Interstate 17, Flagstaff Urban Trails, Wheeler Park, NAU, and Arizona Snowbowl. You will enjoy the convenience of shopping and dining in Historic Downtown or hiking at Walnut Canyon National Monument and Lockett Meadow. Our apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, and upgraded flooring. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and so much more! At ReNew Flagstaff, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!