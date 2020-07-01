Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Making ReNew Flagstaff your home is the first step to living your best life in Flagstaff, AZ! Our restyled community is within easy access to Interstate 40 and just minutes away from Interstate 17, Flagstaff Urban Trails, Wheeler Park, NAU, and Arizona Snowbowl. You will enjoy the convenience of shopping and dining in Historic Downtown or hiking at Walnut Canyon National Monument and Lockett Meadow. Our apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, and upgraded flooring. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and so much more! At ReNew Flagstaff, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!