6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FOR SALE or LEASE:



Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00



This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks". This custom home offers 2,856 sq ft of living space which includes, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. A large kitchen, includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a large walk in pantry. Two master suites one up stairs and one down stairs, includes a huge walk-in closet, large bathroom, with a walk-in shower. House has an open floor plan, formal dining, ceiling fans, many more up grades. Must See!