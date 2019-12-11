All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037

6037 South Amethyst Road · (415) 425-3332
Location

6037 South Amethyst Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Ponderosa Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2865 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOR SALE or LEASE:

Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00

This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks". This custom home offers 2,856 sq ft of living space which includes, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a two car garage. A large kitchen, includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a large walk in pantry. Two master suites one up stairs and one down stairs, includes a huge walk-in closet, large bathroom, with a walk-in shower. House has an open floor plan, formal dining, ceiling fans, many more up grades. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have any available units?
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have?
Some of 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 currently offering any rent specials?
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 pet-friendly?
No, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 offer parking?
Yes, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 does offer parking.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have a pool?
No, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 does not have a pool.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have accessible units?
No, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037 has units with air conditioning.
