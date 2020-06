Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments make great use of the 607 sq ft with a breakfast bar leading to the kitchen and his and hers closets in the bedroom! Our community is located just minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, the Flagstaff Athletic Club, with Forest Service access nearby and it's a quick hop to the I-40 and I-17.



Floorplans

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

607 sq ft



* Pricing and availability are subject to change. Follow up with us on today’s current pricing and availability.

** SQFT listed is an approximate value for each apartment.



Apartment Amenities

Washer/Dryer

Cable Ready Units

Dishwasher

Additional outside storage closet

Air Conditioner

Personal patio

Ceiling Fan in bedroom

Spacious Kitchen

Flexible lease terms available



Community Amenities

Swimming Pool

On-Site Maintenance

Apartment Life Team and Free Resident Events

Animals Welcome!

Outdoor Grills and Picnic Gazebo

Fitness Center Access

Dog Park Access

Business Center

Play Ground

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Outdoor Fitness Course



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.