515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping. Available August 1st.



No pets, nonsmoking property

No students



$1,800 per month rent

$2700 refundable security deposit

$150 non-refundable redecorating fee

$45 application fee per applicant over the age of 18



Please drive by property first (do not disturb current occupant) then submit an application at theginsberggroup.com



Contact Michelle Groom for more info: 928-699-0373



