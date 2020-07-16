All apartments in Flagstaff
515 Beal Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

515 Beal Road

515 West Beal Road · (928) 699-0373
Location

515 West Beal Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 Beal Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
515 Beal Road Available 08/01/20 Coconino Estates Home For Rent! - This is the one you've been waiting for! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1317 square foot home in Coconino Estates. Beautiful yard, 1 car garage, close to downtown and shopping. Available August 1st.

No pets, nonsmoking property
No students

$1,800 per month rent
$2700 refundable security deposit
$150 non-refundable redecorating fee
$45 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

Please drive by property first (do not disturb current occupant) then submit an application at theginsberggroup.com

Contact Michelle Groom for more info: 928-699-0373

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Beal Road have any available units?
515 Beal Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 515 Beal Road currently offering any rent specials?
515 Beal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Beal Road pet-friendly?
No, 515 Beal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 515 Beal Road offer parking?
Yes, 515 Beal Road offers parking.
Does 515 Beal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Beal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Beal Road have a pool?
No, 515 Beal Road does not have a pool.
Does 515 Beal Road have accessible units?
No, 515 Beal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Beal Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Beal Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Beal Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Beal Road does not have units with air conditioning.
