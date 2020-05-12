3990 South Holland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month.



Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System. In DeMiguel School neighborhood on cul-de-sac.



READY TO MOVE-IN AUGUST 1st. SEE HOME BY VIDEO TOUR.



Please view the video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lTpFPI0YSbs



Gary (928) 853-8748



House situated on access to forest service trails. In neighborhood of high-end homes. Three-bedrooms, 2-bath, split floor-plan. Master is HUGE. Master bath has double sinks. Master closet is HUGE. Wood-burning real fireplace (w/ gas starter). Huge, fenced backyard and small patio. Lots of forest trees surround the large lot!! Two-car garage. Additional parking next to driveway. Washer and dryer provided in laundry room. New, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has double counter top.



Rent is just $2,300 per month. One-year lease. Dog is okay. Deposit required. Call to see this awesome house!! 928-853-8748 (Gary).

