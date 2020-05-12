All apartments in Flagstaff
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road

3990 South Holland Road · (928) 853-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635

Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System. In DeMiguel School neighborhood on cul-de-sac.

READY TO MOVE-IN AUGUST 1st. SEE HOME BY VIDEO TOUR.

Please view the video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lTpFPI0YSbs

Gary (928) 853-8748

House situated on access to forest service trails. In neighborhood of high-end homes. Three-bedrooms, 2-bath, split floor-plan. Master is HUGE. Master bath has double sinks. Master closet is HUGE. Wood-burning real fireplace (w/ gas starter). Huge, fenced backyard and small patio. Lots of forest trees surround the large lot!! Two-car garage. Additional parking next to driveway. Washer and dryer provided in laundry room. New, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has double counter top.

Rent is just $2,300 per month. One-year lease. Dog is okay. Deposit required. Call to see this awesome house!! 928-853-8748 (Gary).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/75635
Property Id 75635

(RLNE5841785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 South Holland Road have any available units?
3990 South Holland Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3990 South Holland Road have?
Some of 3990 South Holland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 South Holland Road currently offering any rent specials?
3990 South Holland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 South Holland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 South Holland Road is pet friendly.
Does 3990 South Holland Road offer parking?
Yes, 3990 South Holland Road does offer parking.
Does 3990 South Holland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 South Holland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 South Holland Road have a pool?
No, 3990 South Holland Road does not have a pool.
Does 3990 South Holland Road have accessible units?
No, 3990 South Holland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 South Holland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3990 South Holland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3990 South Holland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3990 South Holland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
