347 W Wulfenite Road Available 08/05/20 The one you have been waiting for!! - 5 bedroom home with split floor plan. Both living room and family room. 2 car garage. Granite counters and cherry wood cabinetry.Large lot backing to undeveloped land. Stainless Steel appliances. Back ups to undeveloped land!



I am sorry but this home is not available to students.



single dog only no cats being accepted.

NON-smoking property (nowhere on the property inside or outside. you will need to take it to the street)



