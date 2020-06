Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Fantastic 4 bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom! Coming Early August! - Available Early August 2020! Gorgeous, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom. Home is beautiful! Large master suite with private balcony and views of the peaks! The balcony off of the living room also provides views of the peaks! Separate dining room. Custom cabinets and custom bathrooms! Air conditioning! Washer/Dryer! Over sized 2 car garage! Graduate students only please! Call Western Vistas for further details and to schedule your showing! (928)774-1190



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744608)