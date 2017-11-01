3079 S Hannah Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 decks and beautiful views! Master suite is on lower level with separate entry to private deck and backyard. Mid level has all your living space plus access to large deck where you can enjoy the views. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, full bath with dual sinks, and laundry room. Luxury finishes throughout make this a wonderful place to call home. NO STUDENTS. NO PETS. Please do not fill out any applications on third party sites - must contact agent for application process.