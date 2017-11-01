All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:39 AM

3079 S Hannah Lane

3079 South Hannah Lane · (602) 904-3454
Location

3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Pinacle Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space. 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 decks and beautiful views! Master suite is on lower level with separate entry to private deck and backyard. Mid level has all your living space plus access to large deck where you can enjoy the views. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, full bath with dual sinks, and laundry room. Luxury finishes throughout make this a wonderful place to call home. NO STUDENTS. NO PETS. Please do not fill out any applications on third party sites - must contact agent for application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have any available units?
3079 S Hannah Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3079 S Hannah Lane have?
Some of 3079 S Hannah Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3079 S Hannah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3079 S Hannah Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3079 S Hannah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3079 S Hannah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3079 S Hannah Lane does offer parking.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3079 S Hannah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have a pool?
No, 3079 S Hannah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have accessible units?
No, 3079 S Hannah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3079 S Hannah Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3079 S Hannah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3079 S Hannah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
