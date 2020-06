Amenities

30 E Calle Contenta Unit 1 Available 07/06/20 Great 4 bedroom home adjacent to the NAU campus with utilities included! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom town home with major UTILITIES INCLUDED (Electric, gas, water, trash and sewer)!! Students welcome! Located in proximity to both NAU and CCC campuses. Sorry we are not accepting any pets at this home. Large kitchen, coin op washer and dryer on site for tenant convenience.



(RLNE5825635)