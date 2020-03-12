All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:28 AM

2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233

2650 North Valley View Road · (928) 600-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 North Valley View Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 733 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft. It has a private deck off of the living room. Small dogs are okay with owner approval and additional deposit.

All utilities (electric, gas, water/trash, basic cable, wireless internet) are included in the rent. Lease term is a 30 day minimum.

This property is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Flagstaff Realty, Jacquie Kellogg, designated broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have any available units?
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have?
Some of 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 is pet friendly.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 offer parking?
No, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 does not offer parking.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have a pool?
No, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 does not have a pool.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have accessible units?
No, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233 does not have units with air conditioning.
