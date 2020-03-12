2650 N Valley View Rd Unit 233

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly gym internet access

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym internet access

One bedroom + loft, 1.5 bath, 733 sq. ft., fully furnished condo in Country Club. Furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes, and cookware. There is a king size bed downstairs in the bedroom and a full size bed upstairs in the loft. It has a private deck off of the living room. Small dogs are okay with owner approval and additional deposit.



All utilities (electric, gas, water/trash, basic cable, wireless internet) are included in the rent. Lease term is a 30 day minimum.



This property is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Flagstaff Realty, Jacquie Kellogg, designated broker.