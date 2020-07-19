Amenities

2433 S. Seclusion Lane Available 08/12/20 3-Bedroom Townhome in Boulder Point! - Boulder Point Townhome available in August 2020!



Check out this awesome 3-bedroom townhome located in Boulder Point! This home features high ceilings, a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, beautiful vinyl flooring, and a comfortable backyard oasis for you to relax in.



This home is centrally located for any needs - less than 2 miles to NAU, and in close proximity to I-40 & I-17.



*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



No Cats Allowed



