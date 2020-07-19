All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2433 S. Seclusion Lane

2433 South Seclusionl Lane · (505) 436-3691
Location

2433 South Seclusionl Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Boulder Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2433 S. Seclusion Lane · Avail. Aug 12

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2433 S. Seclusion Lane Available 08/12/20 3-Bedroom Townhome in Boulder Point! - Boulder Point Townhome available in August 2020!

Check out this awesome 3-bedroom townhome located in Boulder Point! This home features high ceilings, a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom, beautiful vinyl flooring, and a comfortable backyard oasis for you to relax in.

This home is centrally located for any needs - less than 2 miles to NAU, and in close proximity to I-40 & I-17.

*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Independence Capital Property Management
1016 W University Ave #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Phone: +1 928-923-6868

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4325275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have any available units?
2433 S. Seclusion Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have?
Some of 2433 S. Seclusion Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 S. Seclusion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2433 S. Seclusion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 S. Seclusion Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane offers parking.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have a pool?
No, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have accessible units?
No, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 S. Seclusion Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2433 S. Seclusion Lane has units with air conditioning.
