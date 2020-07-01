All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2184 S Linmar Court

2184 South Linmar Court · (928) 525-1125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2184 South Linmar Court, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Woodlands Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location close to NAU, downtown, Walmart and plenty of grocery stores and shopping. This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath is located on a cul-de-sac with plenty of space and little yard maintenance. Generous master bedroom and private bathroom with double sinks and separate shower/toilet area as well as a bathtub has everything you need. The vaulted ceilings in the living room and wood flooring give a feel of modernity and spaciousness. Extra half bath downstairs across from the (unwarranted) washer and dryer. With a 2 car garage and close proximity to a bus stop you can get anywhere you need to.Available August 1. $2000 a month. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2184 S Linmar Court have any available units?
2184 S Linmar Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2184 S Linmar Court have?
Some of 2184 S Linmar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2184 S Linmar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2184 S Linmar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 S Linmar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2184 S Linmar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2184 S Linmar Court offers parking.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2184 S Linmar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court have a pool?
No, 2184 S Linmar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court have accessible units?
No, 2184 S Linmar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2184 S Linmar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2184 S Linmar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2184 S Linmar Court does not have units with air conditioning.

