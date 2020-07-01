2184 S Linmar Court.

Amenities
Perfect location close to NAU, downtown, Walmart and plenty of grocery stores and shopping. This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath is located on a cul-de-sac with plenty of space and little yard maintenance. Generous master bedroom and private bathroom with double sinks and separate shower/toilet area as well as a bathtub has everything you need. The vaulted ceilings in the living room and wood flooring give a feel of modernity and spaciousness. Extra half bath downstairs across from the (unwarranted) washer and dryer. With a 2 car garage and close proximity to a bus stop you can get anywhere you need to.Available August 1. $2000 a month. No pets.