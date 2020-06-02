1667 West Mikey Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

This property will be leased before July



NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms. NEW FLOORING NOT SHOWN IN PHOTOS Enjoy the private side entrance and fully fenced yard with easy care yard. 2 car garage with built-in storage, 2 car parking in the driveway, and limited off-street parking. Located in a quiet family neighborhood with a community playground for children. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove/ oven, fridge, dishwasher. Nice laundry room ready for a washer and dryer with hookups available. limited parking - 2 car garage, 2 car driveway, and 1 parking permit required for the community. Background check required $35 per adult 18 or older 1 pet max

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.