Flagstaff, AZ
1667 West Mikey Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

1667 West Mikey Drive

1667 West Mikey Drive
Location

1667 West Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This property will be leased before July

NO COSIGNER/ SMOKING Master bedroom has an en-suite double vanity bathroom and a giant walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms. NEW FLOORING NOT SHOWN IN PHOTOS Enjoy the private side entrance and fully fenced yard with easy care yard. 2 car garage with built-in storage, 2 car parking in the driveway, and limited off-street parking. Located in a quiet family neighborhood with a community playground for children. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove/ oven, fridge, dishwasher. Nice laundry room ready for a washer and dryer with hookups available. limited parking - 2 car garage, 2 car driveway, and 1 parking permit required for the community. Background check required $35 per adult 18 or older 1 pet max
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have any available units?
1667 West Mikey Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1667 West Mikey Drive have?
Some of 1667 West Mikey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 West Mikey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1667 West Mikey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 West Mikey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1667 West Mikey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1667 West Mikey Drive does offer parking.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 West Mikey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have a pool?
No, 1667 West Mikey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1667 West Mikey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 West Mikey Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1667 West Mikey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1667 West Mikey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
