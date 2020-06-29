Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and complete the info and submit it. You will receive an automated response that will walk you through our new process that was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This condo is the perfect place in Flagstaff. If you happen to need things in walking distance this condo is the one for you! First of all you are on the West side of town. This is a very desirable part of town. You have stores, restaurants and schools all right there.This is a downstairs unit. New paint, new vinyl tile floors, new windows and all new blinds, new counters in the kitchen. This unit has a stack washer/ dryer unit. You get an assigned parking space and a guest pass. There is a patio that is shared with the unit next door. There is a laundromat on site. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath and all kitchen appliances are there ready for use. As close to NAU as you can get. You are probably closer than some of the dorms. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4154322)