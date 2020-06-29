All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55

1200 South Riordan Ranch Street · (928) 773-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 South Riordan Ranch Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 Available 08/15/20 1 Bedroom University Meadows Condo Next to NAU! - If you would like to see this unit, or would like more information, please click the View Details tab, and then click the Contact Us tab and complete the info and submit it. You will receive an automated response that will walk you through our new process that was changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This condo is the perfect place in Flagstaff. If you happen to need things in walking distance this condo is the one for you! First of all you are on the West side of town. This is a very desirable part of town. You have stores, restaurants and schools all right there.This is a downstairs unit. New paint, new vinyl tile floors, new windows and all new blinds, new counters in the kitchen. This unit has a stack washer/ dryer unit. You get an assigned parking space and a guest pass. There is a patio that is shared with the unit next door. There is a laundromat on site. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath and all kitchen appliances are there ready for use. As close to NAU as you can get. You are probably closer than some of the dorms. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4154322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have any available units?
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 offers parking.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have a pool?
No, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have accessible units?
No, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 S Riordan Ranch Street #55 does not have units with air conditioning.
