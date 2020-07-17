All apartments in Flagstaff
1185 W. University Unit 13-207

1185 W University Ave · (505) 436-3691
Location

1185 W University Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Woodlands Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1185 W. University Unit 13-207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings. Relax and take in the beautiful Flagstaff weather on your very own oversized, covered balcony.

Washer & dryer are included with the unit. Utilities paid by owner (including basic internet, water/sewer/trash, gas, and electric). This home comes with one covered parking spot and full access to The Arbor amenities, such as the business center, club house, fitness center, and hot tub!

Building 13 is located right off of University Ave for easy street access during any weather.

*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com

Independence Capital Property Management
1016 W University Ave #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
Phone: +1 928-923-6868

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

