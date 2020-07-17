Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking hot tub internet access

1185 W. University Unit 13-207 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Condo at the Arbors! - Beautifully furnished 1-bedroom condo at the Arbors! Fresh paint, newly installed flooring, and completed with updated furnishings. Relax and take in the beautiful Flagstaff weather on your very own oversized, covered balcony.



Washer & dryer are included with the unit. Utilities paid by owner (including basic internet, water/sewer/trash, gas, and electric). This home comes with one covered parking spot and full access to The Arbor amenities, such as the business center, club house, fitness center, and hot tub!



Building 13 is located right off of University Ave for easy street access during any weather.



*Pets are upon approval of the owner with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com



Independence Capital Property Management

1016 W University Ave #222, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA

Phone: +1 928-923-6868



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905934)