14904 N 130TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This light and bright spacious 3 Bedrooms with 2 bathrooms home is close to it all! Tile floor throughout easier to clean and it keeps the home cool! Large eat in kitchen area with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Located in Rancho el Mirage community with community park nearby and close to shopping, entertainment, baseball fields and much more! Low maintenance backyard is complete with a covered patio and large paver area, low care landscape! Pet friendly home. Truly move in ready!