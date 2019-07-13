All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

14833 N 129th Dr

14833 North 129th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14833 North 129th Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc3d4aa048 ---- Main living area includes a den with vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen and dining room. Kitchen offers all appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and upgraded lighting fixtures. Custom neutral tan paint throughout as well as *NEW* carpet in den, hall & master. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms share a hall bath. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet and private bath with a vanity area and separate toilet/tub room. Excellent natural light throughout. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Easy to maintain desert landscaping throughout. Sorry no pets or Section 8. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults. Disposal Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14833 N 129th Dr have any available units?
14833 N 129th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 14833 N 129th Dr have?
Some of 14833 N 129th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14833 N 129th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14833 N 129th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14833 N 129th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 14833 N 129th Dr offer parking?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14833 N 129th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14833 N 129th Dr have a pool?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14833 N 129th Dr have accessible units?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14833 N 129th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14833 N 129th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

