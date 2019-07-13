14833 N 129th Dr

Amenities

Main living area includes a den with vaulted ceilings and an open concept kitchen and dining room. Kitchen offers all appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and upgraded lighting fixtures. Custom neutral tan paint throughout as well as *NEW* carpet in den, hall & master. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms share a hall bath. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, a walk in closet and private bath with a vanity area and separate toilet/tub room. Excellent natural light throughout. Laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Easy to maintain desert landscaping throughout. Sorry no pets or Section 8. Base rent doesn't include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults. Disposal Range/Stove