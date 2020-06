Amenities

Lovely home ready to be lived in. Very clean and plenty of room in this home with the 3 large bedrooms, DEN, LOFT and great room. The master features the optional ''Computer Enclave''. New tile throughout the upstairs. The kitchen features builtin micro, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Since it looks out to the greatroom it is perfect for entertaining. This home backs to the wash so no neighbors behind. Great neighborhood and location. Come and check it out!!