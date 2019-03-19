13045 West Columbine Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DBbK8qDJDds



Newly renovated corner lot home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2250 square feet and vaulted ceilings make this 2 story home feel expansive. Fresh paint, new carpet, and new flooring in both full bathrooms. New window coverings. Generous kitchen with glass top stove, pantry, & raised bar. En suite master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Large family room downstairs and matching loft upstairs. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Separate laundry room. Pets okay. Owner will provide refrigerator and washer/dryer if requested. All the benefits of purchasing a new home without the hassle!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.