Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

13018 W SCOTTS Drive

13018 West Scotts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13018 West Scotts Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BD 2.5BA HOME OFFERS 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, LOFT AREA,LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, FULL MASTER BATH, WALK IN CLOSET, NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT, FRESH PAINT, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS. *** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,056.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have any available units?
13018 W SCOTTS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have?
Some of 13018 W SCOTTS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 W SCOTTS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13018 W SCOTTS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 W SCOTTS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive offers parking.
Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have a pool?
No, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have accessible units?
No, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 W SCOTTS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13018 W SCOTTS Drive has units with dishwashers.
