13018 W SCOTTS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BD 2.5BA HOME OFFERS 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, LOFT AREA,LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, FULL MASTER BATH, WALK IN CLOSET, NEW BLINDS THROUGHOUT, FRESH PAINT, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND MAJOR FREEWAYS. *** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3,056.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***