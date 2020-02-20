13010 W Paradise Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundial is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundial is available for immediate move in. It features a very open floor plan. Kitchen opens into spacious great room. There is brand new flooring in the family room and bedrooms. The extended covered patio runs entire length of home. Home comes with all appliances except washer and dryer Property is located near schools, restaurants, parks, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2636757)