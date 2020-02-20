All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13010 W Paradise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13010 W Paradise Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

13010 W Paradise Dr

13010 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13010 West Paradise Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundial is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundial is available for immediate move in. It features a very open floor plan. Kitchen opens into spacious great room. There is brand new flooring in the family room and bedrooms. The extended covered patio runs entire length of home. Home comes with all appliances except washer and dryer Property is located near schools, restaurants, parks, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Jeff at 623-238-5265

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2636757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have any available units?
13010 W Paradise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 13010 W Paradise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13010 W Paradise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 W Paradise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr offer parking?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 W Paradise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have a pool?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have accessible units?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 W Paradise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 W Paradise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College