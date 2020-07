Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this super clean 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with a 2-car garage! Great floorplan! Carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the large living room & in the hallway that looks like wood, and linoleum in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with huge closet! Inside laundry room! Low maintenance front and backyards. Great landlord!!!