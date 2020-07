Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, move in ready home! This beauty is one of the largest homes in the neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, sunken living room, upgraded tile throughout, brand new tile in master bath, new carpet in living room. All bedrooms are large, master bedroom has a nice balcony overlooking the backyard. Must see today!