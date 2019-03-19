All apartments in El Mirage
12932 N PRIMROSE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12932 N PRIMROSE Street

12932 North Primrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

12932 North Primrose Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This two-story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of upgrade amenities. When you first drive up to the home you will notice the well maintained desert landscaping. Make your way inside the home where you will be greeted by sleek wood floors and ceiling fans. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and recent appliances. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and shower. The other bedrooms are spacious and all have gorgeous painted walls. This home is located near parks, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

