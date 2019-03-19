12932 N PRIMROSE Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This two-story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of upgrade amenities. When you first drive up to the home you will notice the well maintained desert landscaping. Make your way inside the home where you will be greeted by sleek wood floors and ceiling fans. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and recent appliances. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and shower. The other bedrooms are spacious and all have gorgeous painted walls. This home is located near parks, shopping, and more!