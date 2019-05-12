12919 N. Palm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Single story, 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Sundail, which offers fresh paint and new carpeting throughout (blinds, refrigerator, washer & dryer are all being installed as well). The kitchen has ample counter space and lots of natural light. Master boasts a private bathroom and dual closets. In the backyard, the covered patio opens to a spacious low maintenance area, perfect for hosting friends and family. Close to shopping, dining, and a short drive to multiple highways. HOA maintained park is just a short walk as well. Come view this home today! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.