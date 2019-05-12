All apartments in El Mirage
12919 N. Palm St.

12919 North Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12919 North Palm Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single story, 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Sundail, which offers fresh paint and new carpeting throughout (blinds, refrigerator, washer & dryer are all being installed as well). The kitchen has ample counter space and lots of natural light. Master boasts a private bathroom and dual closets. In the backyard, the covered patio opens to a spacious low maintenance area, perfect for hosting friends and family. Close to shopping, dining, and a short drive to multiple highways. HOA maintained park is just a short walk as well. Come view this home today! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12919 N. Palm St. have any available units?
12919 N. Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12919 N. Palm St. have?
Some of 12919 N. Palm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12919 N. Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
12919 N. Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12919 N. Palm St. pet-friendly?
No, 12919 N. Palm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12919 N. Palm St. offer parking?
No, 12919 N. Palm St. does not offer parking.
Does 12919 N. Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12919 N. Palm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12919 N. Palm St. have a pool?
No, 12919 N. Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 12919 N. Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 12919 N. Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12919 N. Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12919 N. Palm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

