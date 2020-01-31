NEW PAINT inside the home & inside the garage. This MOVE IN READY HOME IS A GREAT DEAL. Look at the other homes sold in the area. GREAT STARTER HOME. GOOD LOCATION. LARGE BACKYARD. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A glass sliding door lead to the COVERED PATIO. VAULTED CEILING in living room & kitchen. BRAND NEW HVAC entire condenser unit! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & living room. New window & patio door coverings throughout the house. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. NEW dishwasher. Recently updated kitchen cabinet paint. Large floor tiles throughout the house. There is a metal pet gate on the side of backyard. Near a Walmart & the Surprise Shopping & Dining Marketplace. North/ South exposure with a single level house in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have any available units?
12911 W. Voltaire Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have?
Some of 12911 W. Voltaire Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12911 W. Voltaire Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. offers parking.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have a pool?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. has units with dishwashers.
