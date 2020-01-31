All apartments in El Mirage
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12911 W. Voltaire Ave.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

12911 W. Voltaire Ave.

12911 West Voltaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12911 West Voltaire Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW PAINT inside the home & inside the garage. This MOVE IN READY HOME IS A GREAT DEAL. Look at the other homes sold in the area. GREAT STARTER HOME. GOOD LOCATION. LARGE BACKYARD. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A glass sliding door lead to the COVERED PATIO. VAULTED CEILING in living room & kitchen. BRAND NEW HVAC entire condenser unit! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & living room. New window & patio door coverings throughout the house. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. NEW dishwasher. Recently updated kitchen cabinet paint. Large floor tiles throughout the house. There is a metal pet gate on the side of backyard. Near a Walmart & the Surprise Shopping & Dining Marketplace. North/ South exposure with a single level house in back.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have any available units?
12911 W. Voltaire Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have?
Some of 12911 W. Voltaire Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12911 W. Voltaire Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. offers parking.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have a pool?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 W. Voltaire Ave. has units with dishwashers.

