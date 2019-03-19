All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002

12850 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12850 West Laurel Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 Single level Great lay out Ready to RENT!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Sundial

Very popular Zocalo model. Entry into separate living room. Kitchen offers New Stove, island, opening into family room. Tile throughout this lovely Hancock home, including base boards. Custom lighting in kitchen and bath areas. Mirror closet doors in master bedroom. Built in cabinets in utility room. Growing area conveniently close to shopping and entertainment.

Cross Streets: Cactus & El Mirage Directions: West on Cactus,left at 129th Ave,left at Laurel Lane,east to property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4660573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have any available units?
12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 currently offering any rent specials?
12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 is pet friendly.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 offer parking?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not offer parking.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have a pool?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not have a pool.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have accessible units?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12850 W Laurel Ln 21052184 - Location 002 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College