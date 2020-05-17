All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12747 W SHARON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12747 W SHARON Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

12747 W SHARON Drive

12747 West Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12747 West Sharon Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This home features a two-car garage and tile and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and an island. Relax or cook out on the covered patio in the fenced backyard. The HOA provides access to a park as an amenity for your enjoyment. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12747 W SHARON Drive have any available units?
12747 W SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12747 W SHARON Drive have?
Some of 12747 W SHARON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12747 W SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12747 W SHARON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12747 W SHARON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12747 W SHARON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12747 W SHARON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12747 W SHARON Drive offers parking.
Does 12747 W SHARON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12747 W SHARON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12747 W SHARON Drive have a pool?
No, 12747 W SHARON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12747 W SHARON Drive have accessible units?
No, 12747 W SHARON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12747 W SHARON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12747 W SHARON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College