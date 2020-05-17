12747 W SHARON Drive

Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This home features a two-car garage and tile and carpet throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and an island. Relax or cook out on the covered patio in the fenced backyard. The HOA provides access to a park as an amenity for your enjoyment. Apply now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
