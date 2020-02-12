All apartments in El Mirage
12650 W ASH Street

12650 West Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

12650 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
True 4 bedroom split plan with 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage**Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and large island opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Family Room**Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a vaulted ceiling and a large master bathroom with linen closet plus a large walk-in closet** 2 car garage with opener, interior laundry, ceiling fans, backyard has a covered patio**Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that this part of town has to offer -- water park, Spring Training baseball, tennis courts, plus more**Minimum income required to qualify is $4200 a month**No smoking in the Home**The lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12650 W ASH Street have any available units?
12650 W ASH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12650 W ASH Street have?
Some of 12650 W ASH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12650 W ASH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12650 W ASH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12650 W ASH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12650 W ASH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12650 W ASH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12650 W ASH Street offers parking.
Does 12650 W ASH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12650 W ASH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12650 W ASH Street have a pool?
No, 12650 W ASH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12650 W ASH Street have accessible units?
No, 12650 W ASH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12650 W ASH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12650 W ASH Street has units with dishwashers.

