12650 W ASH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

True 4 bedroom split plan with 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage**Large Kitchen with tons of cabinets and large island opens to both a nice eat-in area and a large Family Room**Master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a vaulted ceiling and a large master bathroom with linen closet plus a large walk-in closet** 2 car garage with opener, interior laundry, ceiling fans, backyard has a covered patio**Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and all of the community areas that this part of town has to offer -- water park, Spring Training baseball, tennis courts, plus more**Minimum income required to qualify is $4200 a month**No smoking in the Home**The lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**