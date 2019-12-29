12629 W ASTER Drive

Amenities

***IF LISTING SAYS ACTIVE THEN IT IS AVAILABLE WITH NO PENDING APPS**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in growing city of El Mirage. Enter through the custom glass front door where you'll find the beautiful laminate wood floors expanding through the cozy entry way and living room. Spacious, eat in kitchen offers tons of countertop and cabinet space & sparkling tile floors. Neutral carpeting in all of the well-appointed bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout- the French Doors to back patio have built-in blinds and lead you to your low maintenance backyard and covered patio. This one will not last long - tour and apply TODAY!