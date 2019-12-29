All apartments in El Mirage
12629 W ASTER Drive
12629 W ASTER Drive

12629 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12629 West Aster Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
***IF LISTING SAYS ACTIVE THEN IT IS AVAILABLE WITH NO PENDING APPS**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in growing city of El Mirage. Enter through the custom glass front door where you'll find the beautiful laminate wood floors expanding through the cozy entry way and living room. Spacious, eat in kitchen offers tons of countertop and cabinet space & sparkling tile floors. Neutral carpeting in all of the well-appointed bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout- the French Doors to back patio have built-in blinds and lead you to your low maintenance backyard and covered patio. This one will not last long - tour and apply TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

