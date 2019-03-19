12610 W Scotts Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Parque Verde is availasble for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Parque Verde is available for immediate move in! Home features tile, pergo, and carpet. There is a bay window in the master bedroom, ceiling fans, a gas stove, a small patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



