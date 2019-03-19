All apartments in El Mirage
12610 W Scotts Dr

12610 West Scotts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12610 West Scotts Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Parque Verde is availasble for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Parque Verde is available for immediate move in! Home features tile, pergo, and carpet. There is a bay window in the master bedroom, ceiling fans, a gas stove, a small patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2784474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 W Scotts Dr have any available units?
12610 W Scotts Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12610 W Scotts Dr have?
Some of 12610 W Scotts Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12610 W Scotts Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12610 W Scotts Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 W Scotts Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12610 W Scotts Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12610 W Scotts Dr offer parking?
No, 12610 W Scotts Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12610 W Scotts Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12610 W Scotts Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 W Scotts Dr have a pool?
No, 12610 W Scotts Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12610 W Scotts Dr have accessible units?
No, 12610 W Scotts Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 W Scotts Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12610 W Scotts Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
