El Mirage, AZ
12471 West Mandalay Lane
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:06 PM

12471 West Mandalay Lane

12471 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12471 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
MOVE IN SPECIAL- 1/2 off first month's rent!

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has over 2,000 square feet of living space with an open floor plan in the West Valley! Large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, appliances and walk in pantry too! Downstairs bedroom can be your own personal office! Every bedroom is a good size with ceiling fans throughout. A beautiful covered patio awaits you outside with lots of space for entertaining!... You don't want to wait on this home..Hurry before this one is gone!!

Washer/Dryer included. One small pet ok

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have any available units?
12471 West Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have?
Some of 12471 West Mandalay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12471 West Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12471 West Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12471 West Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12471 West Mandalay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane offer parking?
No, 12471 West Mandalay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12471 West Mandalay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have a pool?
No, 12471 West Mandalay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 12471 West Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12471 West Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12471 West Mandalay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
