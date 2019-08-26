12471 West Mandalay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL- 1/2 off first month's rent!



This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has over 2,000 square feet of living space with an open floor plan in the West Valley! Large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, appliances and walk in pantry too! Downstairs bedroom can be your own personal office! Every bedroom is a good size with ceiling fans throughout. A beautiful covered patio awaits you outside with lots of space for entertaining!... You don't want to wait on this home..Hurry before this one is gone!!



Washer/Dryer included. One small pet ok



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.