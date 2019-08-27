12221 West Ironwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Immaculate single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an amazing pantry and closet space throughout. Located Near El Mirage Rd and Greenway Rd! Eat in the kitchen at the peninsula bar or in the breakfast nook in front of the kitchen. Very functional floorplan with tile & carpet throughout. Convenient location near shopping, restaurants, spring training, movie theaters and more. Community pool, park, and playground as well!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

