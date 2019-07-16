12221 W FLORES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities

No Application Fees! Large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom El Mirage Home with huge loft. Enjoy the large great room that flows into the kitchen. The kitchen offers electric range, dishwasher and extra cabinet and counter space and breakfast bar. First floor master bedroom has 2 large windows letting in a lot of natural light and offers a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Remaining bedrooms, full bathroom and loft upstairs. Low maintenance landscape front and back. Lots of local green space and a huge park around the corner.