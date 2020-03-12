All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated March 12 2020

12208 W Scotts Dr

12208 West Scotts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12208 West Scotts Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Home in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below)

Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions.

No smoking allowed on property. Parking restrictions per HOA. Renter's insurance required. Year lease required.
For more information on property or questions call 602-708-9537.

Property Offered by:
USA Real Estate & Property Management LLC
3661 N Robert Rd.
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Office: 928-775-0400
Fax: 928-775-0404

All utilities are to be transferred into tenant's name prior to move in and all payments are tenant responsibility. Proof of renters insurance policy must be provided prior to lease signing to avoid monthly fee of $9.50
Upon approval of pets, where applicable, insurance policy of $100,000 must be provided.
Landscape is tenant responsibility.
Sorry, this property does not accept section 8 vouchers.
Properties are shown by advanced appointment only.
Deposits are required.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities & city rental tax, where applicable.
Application fee: $35 per adult
Admin fee: $5 a month
Application process includes but is not limited to: background check, credit check & rental verification.
Applications are available on our website: www.rentwithusa.com

(RLNE2802562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have any available units?
12208 W Scotts Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12208 W Scotts Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12208 W Scotts Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 W Scotts Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12208 W Scotts Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12208 W Scotts Dr offers parking.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 W Scotts Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have a pool?
No, 12208 W Scotts Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have accessible units?
No, 12208 W Scotts Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12208 W Scotts Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 W Scotts Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12208 W Scotts Dr has units with air conditioning.
