12029 W ASTER Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

12029 W ASTER Drive

12029 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12029 West Aster Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ***Fantastic 4 bdrm 2 bth home with lots of space***Tile throughout the bottom floor, ceiling fans, and much more. Master bathroom suit, this house has space, space and more space. Large back yard with room to play. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, parks, schools, and quick easy freeway access. Nice size yard in a great neighborhood. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted******ASK ABOUT OUR RENT TO OWN PROGRAM***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

