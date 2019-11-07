Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12001 W Scotts Dr. Available 11/08/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- All tile- El Mirage - OCCUPIED- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/8/19



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

2 Car Garage

All Tile

1253 Square feet

White Appliances

Pantry

Kitchen Island with storage

Large bedrooms

Double closets in master

Custom Blinds

Lots of storage space

Washer/Dryer included

Covered Patio

Mature trees

Landscaped front/backyard



LEASE TERMS

1175.00 Rent + 35.25 Tax = 1210.25 Monthly

800.00 Security Deposit

20.00 Application Fee per adult

300.00 Pet Fee (Breed and Size Restrictions)



Tenant pays City El Mirage Water & APS



Resident must carry renters insurance. Minimum 12 month Lease.



No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com



Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated



(RLNE2508351)