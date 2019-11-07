Amenities
12001 W Scotts Dr. Available 11/08/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- All tile- El Mirage - OCCUPIED- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/8/19
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
All Tile
1253 Square feet
White Appliances
Pantry
Kitchen Island with storage
Large bedrooms
Double closets in master
Custom Blinds
Lots of storage space
Washer/Dryer included
Covered Patio
Mature trees
Landscaped front/backyard
LEASE TERMS
1175.00 Rent + 35.25 Tax = 1210.25 Monthly
800.00 Security Deposit
20.00 Application Fee per adult
300.00 Pet Fee (Breed and Size Restrictions)
Tenant pays City El Mirage Water & APS
Resident must carry renters insurance. Minimum 12 month Lease.
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated
(RLNE2508351)