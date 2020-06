Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

11820 W DAHLIA DR El Mirage, AZ 85335,



Subdivision: ARIZONA BRISAS,



NICE 4 BDRM 2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE,FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS PATIO,EXTENDED PAVED DRIVEWAY ON SIDE OF PROPERTY,PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET.SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE!



Cross Streets: CACTUS & EL MIRAGE Directions: EAST ON CACTUS TO 119TH AVE,NORTH ON WINDROSE,EAST TO B STREET,NORTH TO DAHLIA.



Call/Text Dan at 623-512-2525 To View



Apply online at www.Time2Rent.com



Lessee to verify all information.