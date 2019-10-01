11805 N Olive St

Amenities

Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

New carpeting throughout the house

Lots of windows offer natural light

Master bathroom downstairs

Separate toilet room in Master

Large open living/dining room

Tile downstairs

Ceiling fans

Oven, and Dishwasher included

Washer/dryer hookups upstairs

Walk-in closets in upstairs bedroom

Large back yard

2 Car Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

$1395.00 per month+ Tax (41.85), $1000.00 deposit, application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold off market.



Cats and dogs allowed. 45 pound weight limit. $300 Pet fee (Non-refundable). Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.



No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com



Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker



(RLNE5111301)