11805 N Olive St

Amenities
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
New carpeting throughout the house
Lots of windows offer natural light
Master bathroom downstairs
Separate toilet room in Master
Large open living/dining room
Tile downstairs
Ceiling fans
Oven, and Dishwasher included
Washer/dryer hookups upstairs
Walk-in closets in upstairs bedroom
Large back yard
2 Car Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
$1395.00 per month+ Tax (41.85), $1000.00 deposit, application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold off market.
Cats and dogs allowed. 45 pound weight limit. $300 Pet fee (Non-refundable). Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE5111301)