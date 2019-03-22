11774 W Aster Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tile flooring, 2 beds, 1 bath, 964 sqft, 2-car garage - The property manager will be at the property on Sunday 3/17/19 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM for anyone interested in viewing the home. The home will have some new tile and fresh neutral paint which will differ from the photos here, but will look nice. The home has an open floor plan, kitchen that over looks great room, kitchen pantry, laundry room and is located down the street from a neighborhood playground. Landlord approval required for pets. No aggressive breed pets. Pet rent is $25/mo for first pet plus $10/pet for each additional pet.



Link to the Online Rental Application:

https://acquirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?source=Zumper&guest_card_uid=8973cdec-bdba-4cfc-bb1d-5c5abbcf4d09&listable_uid=2ffff7ec-52d4-4779-8b0b-39051f1ac9df



(RLNE4727917)