Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

11774 W Aster Dr.

11774 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11774 West Aster Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tile flooring, 2 beds, 1 bath, 964 sqft, 2-car garage - The property manager will be at the property on Sunday 3/17/19 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM for anyone interested in viewing the home. The home will have some new tile and fresh neutral paint which will differ from the photos here, but will look nice. The home has an open floor plan, kitchen that over looks great room, kitchen pantry, laundry room and is located down the street from a neighborhood playground. Landlord approval required for pets. No aggressive breed pets. Pet rent is $25/mo for first pet plus $10/pet for each additional pet.

Link to the Online Rental Application:
https://acquirerealty.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?source=Zumper&guest_card_uid=8973cdec-bdba-4cfc-bb1d-5c5abbcf4d09&listable_uid=2ffff7ec-52d4-4779-8b0b-39051f1ac9df

(RLNE4727917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11774 W Aster Dr. have any available units?
11774 W Aster Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11774 W Aster Dr. have?
Some of 11774 W Aster Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11774 W Aster Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11774 W Aster Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11774 W Aster Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11774 W Aster Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11774 W Aster Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11774 W Aster Dr. offers parking.
Does 11774 W Aster Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11774 W Aster Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11774 W Aster Dr. have a pool?
No, 11774 W Aster Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11774 W Aster Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11774 W Aster Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11774 W Aster Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11774 W Aster Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
